Peter Van Etten Millham

LACONIA — Peter Van Etten Millham, beloved husband, father, counselor, moderator, skier, sailor, gardener, golfer, ditty singer and champion pun maker, passed away on Saturday, July 1, at the Taylor Community in Laconia. He was 90 years old. He will be missed by many.

Peter was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Locust Valley on Long Island. He went to high school at Friends Academy in Locust Valley. He then followed a long family tradition attending St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, where he majored in history, government and football. At St. Lawrence he established friendships that lasted his lifetime, and most importantly he met Alida Isham, the love of his life, with whom he enjoyed 66 years of marriage.

