LACONIA — Peter Van Etten Millham, beloved husband, father, counselor, moderator, skier, sailor, gardener, golfer, ditty singer and champion pun maker, passed away on Saturday, July 1, at the Taylor Community in Laconia. He was 90 years old. He will be missed by many.
Peter was born in Brooklyn, New York, and raised in Locust Valley on Long Island. He went to high school at Friends Academy in Locust Valley. He then followed a long family tradition attending St. Lawrence University in Canton, New York, where he majored in history, government and football. At St. Lawrence he established friendships that lasted his lifetime, and most importantly he met Alida Isham, the love of his life, with whom he enjoyed 66 years of marriage.
After serving in the army, Peter attended Columbia University, School of Law in New York. In 1959, Peter and Alida moved to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire. Peter began his legal career working with Judge Harold Wescott. They were soon joined by Rod Dyer and formed Wescott, Millham & Dyer, now known as Wescott Law. Peter practiced for 55 years, establishing a reputation as a lawyer with a strong work ethic and dependable moral compass.
Peter and Alida eventually landed in Gilford where they raised their three children. Peter loved his family. He was a playful,and supportive father, full of silly songs and games. He was a faithful attender of sporting events. He encouraged his children to follow their hearts and create for themselves lives of meaning and purpose.
Second only to his love for his family was Peter’s deep love of his community. He devoted his 64 years living in central New Hampshire, to participating fully in his community. He served as moderator for the Town of Gilford for 40 years. He was known as “Mr. Moderator” long after he had given up the position. His list of volunteer positions included: 15 years on the Gunstock Commission; member of the Red Cross Board; many years on the NH Bar Disciplinary Committee; longtime member of Laconia Rotary Club with a term as president; an enthusiastic member and Commodore (1972-1973) of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club; founding member of the Lakes Region Charitable Foundation; chairman of the board of the Circle Program; and many, many more. More recently, he was elected a resident trustee at the Taylor Community. Peter and Alida were both awarded the Jim Irwin Community Service Award, an Alumni Citation from St. Lawrence University, and they also took a turn serving as Gilford Old Home Day co-marshalls.
Peter is survived by his wife, Alida Isham Millham; his son, Fred Millham and daughter-in-law, Laura Prager and their children, Sam and Lucia, and her husband Robert Doles; his daughter, Sarah Millham and son-in-law, Tom Horton and their children, Madison and Crawford; and his daughter, Anne Millham and son-in-law, Jim Huleatt and their children, Ethan and Peter. Surviving siblings include Lucia Michelli, Clodagh Lee, and Newton (Tony) Millham. Peter was pre-deceased by his sister, Kate Latimer.
In lieu of flowers, donations in Peter’s name can be made to the Circle Program, circleprogram.org and The New Hampshire Charitable Foundation, 37 Pleasant St., Concord, NH 03301-4005.
A Memorial Service will be held on Sunday, July 16, at 2 p.m., at the Congregational Church of Laconia–UCC, 69 Pleasant St., Laconia. A reception will follow.
A private family burial will take place at the Raymond C. Wixsom Memorial Garden in Gilford at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services/603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, visit wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.