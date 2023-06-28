 Peter S. Hinkley Jr., 57

ALEXANDRIA — Peter Stephen Hinkley Jr., 57, of Alexandria, died suddenly on June 22, in Concord Hospital, Franklin, after sustaining injuries from a motorcycle accident.
Pete was hardworking and could fix anything. Peter lived with his fiancé Jeannie Gallagher and their granddaughter, Abigail Aver.
Born in Norwood, Massachusetts, on Sept. 18, 1965, he was the son of the late Peter S. Hinkley Sr. and Judith Hinkley-MacVicar.
He was survived by his loving mom, Jude Hinkley MacVicar and her husband Ross of Massachusetts; four sons, Peter S. Hinkley III and his fiancé, Kristen Ahern of Idaho, Thomas Hinkley and Mathew Hinkley, Michael Hinkley and his wife Erica, all of Massachusetts; a sister, Lisa Marie Donovan and husband Brian; many grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
He was a lover, a son, a father "Pops" and a grandfather "Papa." And let’s not forget he was "The Chicken Whisperer." Peter always lived life to the fullest and on his terms. Peter was a philanthropist and a philosopher. He always "Had an idea formulating in his head." He could always make you laugh being the comedian he was. He always wanted to help others in any way he could. He was able to bring the light, as well as be the light, to almost any situation.
He played a huge role in raising his granddaughter, Abby. Always teaching and guiding her to always move forward. He would have done anything to make Abby smile, which came so naturally for him. He was her rock, and she was his joy. He had many hobbies. He loved riding his Harley, metal detecting, fishing, making videos with drone, searching for satellites or really any activity going on in the night sky, and kayaking with Abby. Mostly he loved spending time with his family. He had three grandchildren in Idaho, Ellie, Adrian and Maggie. He cherished it when they would come to visit. He left so many memories with all of us. Pete was my soulmate (Jeannie Gallagher) and he will be greatly missed by all that knew him. Rest in peace my love. There aren’t enough words to describe what a wonderful person he was. He touched so many hearts.
He was an E4 in the army and served full time in the army guard. He served with the 203rd Combat Aviation Co. at Schwabisch Hall and the 103D of Field Artillery. He was a Shriner in Aleppo Shriner of Wilmington Massachusetts. He was a Sublime Prince of the Royal Secret 32 degree with the Scottish Rite of Freemasonry. He served as treasurer of and was very active in the Grand Lodge of Massachusetts, Mount Zion No.0. He was also active in two grand lodges of Florida, Cypress No. 295, and Veritas No. 396. He was very active in his home Lodge Union No.79. He held the position of junior deacon. He was the former right tapen flank man for the Section 8 Paintball Team. He was a member of the NH Grand Chapter Widows Sons and served as treasurer. He was a National Level III Cruelty Investigator and an ordained minister.
Services will be held at Masonic Temple Union Lodge #79 on Lake St. in Bristol, on Saturday, July 1, at 2 p.m.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Meredith and Plymouth, are honored to assist the Hinkley family. To leave a condolence, go to mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
