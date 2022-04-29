Peter Ross “Pops” Buskey, 66, passed away March 31, 2022.
He was born in St. Johnsbury, VT, to the late Lee and Lorraine Buskey on August 27, 1955. Peter spent his teenage years with his parents and younger sister Margaret residing in Bradford, VT. There he was raised into a very respectable young man. At the age of 16, he found what became his lifelong partner and love of his life, Rebecca J. (Hathaway) Buskey. They would have celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary in June this year (2022). Together Peter and Rebecca have five children, 21 grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Peter lived a very blessed life. He worked hard as a very skilled carpenter for many years and always provided for his family. All the while he was always passionate about cars. In 2002 he decided to venture out of carpentry and start his own business of full service gas, auto repair and 24-hour towing. Alongside his wife Rebecca, they founded Buskey’s Auto in Ashland. All of his children helped get it off the ground by spending time there any chance they could to help out. Two of his children hung in long term and it became family owned and operated. Peter became a very well respected man not only in his community but also from other states. Always showing up in a clean, tucked in uniform and a gentleman's attitude on every tow call. He put people at ease, not just on the road but also in the office. Peter worked endlessly in every aspect of the business day and night.
In 2010 Peter’s health issues began, it became an uphill battle from there. Peter stayed strong and positive throughout every trial and scare. He gave every ounce of credit to God, his wife Rebecca and his family for making it through one battle after the other. He and Rebecca stayed active in the business as much as possible, whether it be physically or just behind the scenes.
Peter lost the health battle peacefully at home with the love of his life Rebecca by his side on March 31, 2022 at 4:30 p.m. Rebecca was quickly joined by her children and a few close friends to give Pete a beautiful send off into the Lord's arms, just as he wanted it.
Rebecca and two of her daughters, Billie Jo and Elisabeth, are planning a celebration of life to be held on Saturday, May 21. For more information regarding the event, please contact the family.
