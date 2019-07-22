GILMANTON IRON WORKS — Peter Pinckney Jr., 55, of Gilmanton Iron Works, passed away unexpectedly on July 13, 2019.
He was born Jan. 18, 1964, in Anchorage, Alaska, to Peter Pinckney and Donna (Barnard) Pinckney. Peter grew up in Laconia before being drawn back to Alaska to pursue his love of adventure and the outdoors. There he served as a guide and also enjoyed many a solo expedition, being dropped by plane into the remote interior to hunt, fish and test his mettle against the untamed wilderness.
While in Alaska, he earned an associate's degree in Aviation Science before returning to New England to complete a dual bachelor’s degree in Aviation and Business Management at Bridgewater State University. He was a member of the American Association of Airport Executives, held a Commercial Pilot Certificate with Instrument Rating, and maintained his Flight Instructor certificate.
Peter was skilled and adaptable in his professional life, holding positions ranging from machining to civil engineering and environmental consulting, airport operations and management, production management and, most recently, Realtor. If something interested him, he was determined to learn everything he could and go after it.
His skill and creativity for problem-solving (and a certain amount of stubbornness) set him apart — he would look at problems others found unsolvable and meticulously work through them until the issue was resolved. He applied this resolve to challenges from engineering to small engine repair to mishaps while backcountry camping with the family.
To Peter, his word meant everything, and friends and family were of highest importance. Friends and neighbors recall that he was the first to lend a hand should they need anything. He could always be found quietly helping others, whether it was showing up to help build a barn, pulling over to help someone stranded by the side of the road, plowing the driveway of someone in need, or taking the tractor down to Crystal Lake park to work the beach or ball field.
Peter is survived by his wife, Jennifer, and daughter Samantha (his pride and joy); his parents, Peter Sr. and Donna Pinckney; his sister, Cheryl, and her husband, Alan O’Hara; nephews Casey and Corey O’Hara; aunts Rinnie Jansen, Rosalie Nelson and her husband, Rick, and Flossie Ford; and many cousins. He is also survived by a very special great-aunt, Gladys Burbank, also known as “Weewee,” who is nearly 103 years old.
Peter was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Robert and Doris (Ludlow) Barnard; his paternal grandmother, Jeanne Caldwell; and his beloved brother, Michael Pinckney.
There will be a celebration of life on Saturday, July 27, at 3 p.m. at the open-air chapel overlooking Lake Eileen at Hidden Valley/Griswold Scout Reservation, located on Places Mill Road in Gilmanton Iron Works. Informal attire is highly suggested.
In lieu of donations, please “pay it forward” by offering to help someone in need, as Peter would do.
A couple reflections of Peter’s philosophy:
"I do not hunt for the joy of killing but for the joy of living, and the inexpressible pleasure of mingling my life, however briefly, with that of a wild creature that I respect, admire and value." — Aldo Leopold
“But love of the wilderness is more than a hunger for what is always beyond reach; it is also an expression of loyalty to the earth which bore us and sustains us, the only home we shall ever know, the only paradise we ever need — if only we had eyes to see.” —Edward Abbey
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
