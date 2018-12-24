LACONIA – Peter “Pete” Joseph Vachon III, 61, died on Friday, December 21, 2018 at the Laconia Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Pete was born on January 8, 1957 in Laconia the son of Peter J. Vachon Jr. and Theresa M. (Dunn) Vachon. He was a lifelong resident of Belmont.
Pete worked for Bascom’s Maple Farms in Alstead.
Peter is survived by his siblings, Stella Flack, of Laconia, Rita Lamontagne and her husband, Roger, of Alton, Joanna Drouin and her husband, Larry, of Belmont, Diana Gilbert and her husband, Alan, of Belmont, Amande Berwick and her husband, Dean, of Belmont, Bernadette Vachon, of Belmont and Paul Vachon and his wife, Susan, of Belmont and several nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he is predeceased by his wife, Ricki (Russell) Vachon.
There will be no calling hours.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, December 29, 2018 at 12:30pm at the Beane Conference Center, 35 Blueberry Lane, Laconia, NH, 03246.
For those who wish, memorial donations may be made to a charity on one’s choice.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
