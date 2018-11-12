LACONIA — Peter Nicholas Tsakiris, 94, of Stark Street died peacefully, with his loving family by his side, on Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Peter was born on July 23, 1924, in Cambridge, Massachusetts, the son of the late Nicholas P. and Mary Tsakiris.
Peter was a World War II veteran, serving in the United States Coast Guard. He was deployed in the Pacific Theater for most of his service duration on board the Howard D. Crow DE-252.
Upon returning home, he entered the family restaurant business with his late brother, George, and father Nicholas Tsakiris. Together they owned the Morning Call Restaurant in Salem, Massachusetts, and the Blue Willow Restaurant in Lakeport Square.
Peter spent 25-plus years as foreman and with the Laconia Water Department. After his retirement, he also spent many years working part-time for Laconia Parks and Recreation, up to the age of 80.
Peter was predeceased by his loving wife, Jennie Tsakiris, and is survived by two sons, John Tsakiris and his wife, Marilyn, of Laconia and Christopher Tsakiris and his significant other, Maria Armano, of Laconia; a daughter, Maria Baumeister, and her husband, Robert, of Gilford; and two grandchildren, Nicholas Tsakiris and Stephan Tsakiris, both of Laconia.
Calling Hours will be on Friday, Nov. 16, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance.
An Orthodox Funeral service will be celebrated on Saturday, Nov. 17, at 11 a.m. at the Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church, 811 North Main St., Laconia.
A private burial will follow in Bayside Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial donations be made in Peter's Memory to Taxiarchai Greek Orthodox Church, PO Box 86, Laconia, NH 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
