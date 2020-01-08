LACONIA — Peter M. Noyes, 67, of Stark Street, died on Jan. 5, 2020, at Wolfeboro Bay Center, Wolfeboro.
Peter was born on June 30, 1952, in Franklin, the son of the late Donald and Elizabeth (Hoadley) Noyes.
Peter enjoyed camping, fishing, bonfires, and most of all, spending time with family and friends.
Peter is survived by his son, Gary Lemay, and his wife, Mary, of Laconia; two daughters, Laura Blanchard of Alton and Misty Lemay of Laconia; eight grandchildren, Dillon Blanchard, Drew Blanchard, Mariah Follansbee, Brandon Marsh, Mackenzie Marsh, Morgan Lemay, Dominic Lemay, and Emily Lemay; two sisters, Stella Noyes and Wilhemina Millis; four nieces; and four nephews.
In addition to his parents, Peter was predeceased by his loving wife, Bonnie Lee Davidson; a daughter, Alice Randall; and two brothers, Donald Noyes and Terry Noyes.
Calling Hours will be on Monday, Jan. 13, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, using the Carriage House entrance. A Funeral Service will follow the calling hours at 5 p.m., also at the funeral home.
Burial will be at Bayside Cemetery, Laconia, in the spring.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Peter’s name to American Lung Association National Direct Response Headquarters, 1200 Hosford St., Suite 101, Hudson, WI 54016-9316.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
