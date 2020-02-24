GILFORD — Peter Joseph Marquis passed away peacefully on Feb. 20, 2020, surrounded by family and loved ones.
Peter was a longtime resident of Gilford, originally from Avon, Connecticut.
He is survived by his wife, Sharon “Cindy” Marquis of Gilford, and three children, James Austin Marquis of Beaufort, South Caronlina, William Brett Marquis of Laconia, and Kaitlyn Ryan Marquis of Gilford.
There will be a celebration of life on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 3 p.m. at Fratello’s in Laconia.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.