RUMNEY — Peter James “Sonny” Bushnell Jr., 25, of Rumney, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 12, 2019.
Sonny was born in Laconia on April 30, 1994, to Peter J. Bushnell Sr. and Susan A. Woods.
Sonny was a devoted dad to his two sons and spent his days caring for them. He enjoyed working on anything with a motor, loved taking his boys on off-road adventures, fishing and being outdoors.
Sonny will be remembered by his smile that could light up an entire room, his strength and his absolute devotion and love for his family.
He will be deeply missed by his family and friends.
Sonny is survived by his parents, Peter J. Bushnell Sr. and Susan A. Woods; stepfather Scott R. Woods; stepmother Julie Bushnell; his fiancée, Colleen James, and her family; his two boys, Peter J. Bushnell III (P.J.) and Liam Bushnell; his sister and brother-in-law, Nicole and Benjamin Bureau; brothers Rueben Ruiter, Alexander Harper, Jonathan Bushnell, and Matthew Bushnell; his niece; nephews; and many more family and friends who love him deeply.
Sonny was predeceased by grandparents, aunts, cousins and his fiancée’s father.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
There will be a graveside service at Oakland Cemetery on Oct. 26 at 11 a.m.
