LACONIA — Peter H. Jean, age 52, passed away unexpectedly at home on Jan. 3, 2019.
He was a resident of Laconia with his wife, Stephanie A. Jean, son Joshua D. Jean, three step-sons, Jeffrey, Patrick, and Philip, and his daughter, Christina M. Buckner.
Born in Nashua to Charles and Beverly (Burns) Jean on July 17, 1966, he was one of five boys, with James, Dan, Mark, and Charles. Pete also leaves behind aunts, uncles, nephews, nieces, cousins, and many longtime friends.
Peter, aka Uncle Pete, enjoyed NASCAR and living in the Lakes Region. He was someone who could be counted on for anything with a sarcastic view and laughter to keep the conversation going. With his art for conversation, he will be missed by many.
A Celebration of Life will be held per his request with a date yet to be determined.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that donations may be made to the GoFundMe account set up for expenses, at https://www.gofundme.com/petes-celebration-of-life.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
