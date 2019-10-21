HYANNIS, Mass. — Peter Francis Mello, 66, of Hyannis, passed away on Oct. 13, 2019.
A lifelong resident of the town of Barnstable, he was the son of Frank and Elsie (Medeiros) Mello.
He is survived by his wife of 35 years, Karen (Dalrymple) Mello of Hyannis; his daughter, Stephanie, and son-in-law Andrew Johnson of Osterville; his grandson, Jack Johnson; and brother Frank Mello of Laconia, New Hampshire.
He was predeceased by his brother, Robert Mello, and sister Eileen McGowen.
Peter spent his career in the auto parts industry, and was a volunteer firefighter at COMM Fire Department when he was young.
Peter was a passionate member of the Hyannis Elks and the Odd Fellows. Peter enjoyed many things, but was his happiest outdoors. His family and friends will always remember his smile and ability to make people laugh.
Memorial visitation will be on Thursday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Doane Beal and Ames, 160 West Main St., Hyannis.
Memorial service will be on Friday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m. at Doane Beal and Ames, with visitation from 10 to 11 a.m. prior.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to COMM Fire Department, Attn: Chief Winn, 1875 Falmouth Ave., Centerville, MA 02632; or the Barnstable Police Association, PO Box 241, Hyannis MA 02601.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.