LACONIA — Peter Daniel Mooney lost his battle with cancer on Feb. 21, 2019, at the age of 74.
He leaves behind his loving wife of 50 years, Mary Elizabeth Mooney; devoted daughters Jennifer Ann Pentland and Sara Michelle Hoang; sons-in law William Pentland and Dr. David Hoang; and three adoring grandsons, Michael Thomas, Connor David and Brody Peter Hoang.
Peter was born in Brookline, Massachusetts, and was raised in Watertown, Massachusetts. He received his B.A., master's and C.A.G.S. from Boston State University.
He served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Peter was dedicated to his career in education. He served as assistant dean of admissions at Wentworth Institute, guidance coordinator at North Shore Regional School District, director of vocational education in Gloucester, and as the director of vocational-occupational education for Peabody Schools.
He retired to the New Hampshire Lakes Region to enjoy golfing with his friends, boating on Lake Winnipesaukee, and treasuring the time and memories with his family. Mary and Peter spent the winter months in Florida.
Peter requested to be cremated and a private family service was held.
A celebration of life gathering will be planned in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Pancreatic Cancer Action Network (https://www.pancan.org) or Food Allergy Research and Education (https://www.foodallergy.org).
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
