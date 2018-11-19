ANDOVER — Peter C. Aube Sr., 71, a resident of Andover for over 38 years, died Thursday, Nov. 15, 2018, at the CRVNA Hospice House in Concord after a long illness.
Peter was born in Franklin on Dec. 26, 1946, the son of the late Henri R. and Phyllis S. (Slack) Aube.
Peter was an accomplished musician, playing the bass guitar for the band "Ampegs". Later in life he enjoyed spending his time as a carpenter. Peter loved to be outside walking and had a fondness for his home on Highland Lake.
He was predeceased by his wife of 36 years, Barbara Jane (Dillon) Aube, on Jan. 10, 2016.
His family includes his daughter, Melissa Aube-French, and her children, Bryan Keith and Breadan French, of Meredith; three sons, Peter C. Aube Jr. and his children, Eric and Megan Aube, of Center Harbor, Tobie J. Aube and his wife, Rebecca (Cunningham), and their son, Zachary Raymond Aube of Claremont, and his youngest son, Henry J. Aube of Andover.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, Nov. 21, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home, Franklin-Tilton Road (584 West Main St.), Tilton.
A graveside service will be in the spring in Holy Cross Cemetery in Franklin.
Those wishing may make memorial contributions in Peter's name to the Franklin Animal Shelter, PO Box 265, Franklin, NH 03235.
For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
