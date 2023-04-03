Peter B. Hope

GRANTHAM — Peter Blanchard Hope, MD, passed away at home in Grantham, on March 30. Peter lived in Eastman with wife Caroline MacDougall and their cat Frances. A retired family practice physician, he worked later in life for the U.S. Postal Service and was a much-loved fixture in the Grantham Post Office. While pursuing a course in divinity through University of the South School of Theology in his 70s, he realized that his personal ministry was to help preserve and lead people to appreciate nature. Time spent in the outdoors was the great love of his life.

Peter believed deeply that healthcare is a human right and lived his life in service to this ideal. For 32 years in rural practice he treated families irrespective of their ability to pay for his care. Medicine was a calling, he always said, not a job. The impact of his commitment to equity and access in healthcare is profoundly felt in the lives of his former patients and the wider Lakes Region community.

