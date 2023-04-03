Peter B. Hope

GRANTHAM — Peter Blanchard Hope, MD, passed away at home in Grantham, on March 30. Peter lived in Eastman with wife Caroline MacDougall and their cat Frances. A retired family practice physician, he worked later in life for the U.S. Postal Service and was a much-loved fixture in the Grantham Post Office. While pursuing a course in divinity through University of the South School of Theology in his 70s, he realized that his personal ministry was to help preserve and lead people to appreciate nature. Time spent in the outdoors was the great love of his life.
Peter believed deeply that healthcare is a human right and lived his life in service to this ideal. For 32 years in rural practice he treated families irrespective of their ability to pay for his care. Medicine was a calling, he always said, not a job. The impact of his commitment to equity and access in healthcare is profoundly felt in the lives of his former patients and the wider Lakes Region community.
He loved bushwhacking and back roads, folk music and French comic books. A lifelong train fanatic with an encyclopedic knowledge of transit systems everywhere, Peter would schedule long layovers when traveling just to ride the subway in a new city. He was a vibrant, outgoing man with a wry sense of humor and a sometimes annoyingly cheerful demeanor early in the morning. Ever the iconoclast, he never took the highway when a meandering rural route was an option — but he always insisted he was making good time.
He grew up in New York City, attended Trinity School, Phillips Exeter (‘53), Harvard University (‘57) and earned his MD from Columbia University College of Physicians and Surgeons (‘61). He served 6 years in the U.S. Army Medical Corps, earned the active duty rank of Major (Lt. Col USAR) and was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Army Commendation Medal and the Polish Labor Service Medal of Merit. After leaving the Army, Dr. Hope pursued his residency in pediatrics at Cornell University New York Hospital and a fellowship in community medicine at Dartmouth. Over his long career as a family doctor in New Hampshire he held clinical and faculty appointments at Boston University, Yale, Dartmouth and UNH schools of Medicine and Nursing, and mentored medical residents, physician assistants, nurse practitioners and lay midwives. He established a home birth practice when he realized this was a community need not met by traditional medicine and delivered several generations of babies.
Peter was a man of great personal faith, a lifelong hiker and devoted steward of the outdoors, and passionate about liberal politics and social justice. He was active in volunteer activities in the Upper Valley including conservation, trail work and leading hikes for the Green Mountain Club, Sierra Club, Appalachian Mountain Club, and the Eastman Woodlands & Wildlife Committee. A devout Episcopalian all his life, he was a member of St. Andrews parish in New London, Church of the Woods in Canterbury and St. Gregory’s of Nyssa in San Francisco. He served as both delegate and secretary for the Grantham Democratic Committee. Peter was beloved in every community he joined.
He now joins parents, Theodore and Emily Hope and sons, Stephen and John, on the hiking trails of Heaven. Here on Earth, Peter will be deeply missed by wife Caroline; daughters and sons-in-law, Annie and Mark, Catherine and Roric, Charity and James and MaryStarr and Matthew; stepsons, Ryan, Joel and Patrick Huston; his many grandkids and all who knew him.
In lieu of flowers, consider donations to The Society for Protection of New Hampshire Forests and Planned Parenthood of Northern New England, or simply think of him next time you walk in the woods.
A service will be held in celebration of his life and memory at St. Andrews in New London, date and time to be determined.
