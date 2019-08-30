MEREDITH — Peter A. Parker, 55, passed away on July 6, 2019, at his home.
Born in Conway on Aug. 31, 1963, he was the son of the late Franky S. and Patsy J. (Welch) Parker. Peter spent his life growing up in Center Harbor and graduating from Inter-Lakes High School in 1981.
In earlier years, Pete worked for Bartlett Tree Service and, given his strong work ethic, he later became self-employed, owning and operating White Mountain Tree Service. Peter had a passion and expertise in his tree-climbing business. He was well-known around town as the man who would safely and professionally get the job done to perfection.
Pete enjoyed the outdoors and any chance he could sit behind the wheel of a fancy and fast-moving boat or car. Peter also enjoyed the opportunities he had traveling to Florida with his buddies, Carl Chase and Billy Hoagland.
Peter was predeceased by his brother, Allen Parker.
He is survived by his loving and caring sister, Candy L. (Parker) Latour of Berlin; nephew Nickolas Latour and his wife, Christianna, with a baby niece due in September; nieces Jacqueline (Latour) Hathorne and her husband, Andrew, Kaitlyn (Latour) Laliberte and her husband, Tyler, and Allexis Stevens; great-nieces Autumn and Aaliyah; great-nephews Andrew, Oliver, and Cayden; many cousins; and his love and partner, Jennifer Butt.
Those who knew Pete with his big heart and gentle smile know he did not like being fussed over and would rather give than receive. In lieu of funeral services, and to honor Peter’s character, we ask that all who wish make a donation to any local animal shelter/rescue facility, as he always had a place in his heart for all animals.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.