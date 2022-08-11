GILMANTON — Peter Arthur Baldwin, of Gilmanton, passed away peacefully on Sunday, July 10, at the age of 90. He spent his last day at his long-time home on Pancake Hill, in Lower Gilmanton, surrounded by family and friends.

Peter grew up on the campus of Phillips Academy in Andover, MA, where his father, Alfred Graham Baldwin, was school minister. After graduating from Middlebury College, Peter entered Boston University School of Theology, completing his degree in 1958. He was ordained to the Unitarian ministry. He continued his studies at Boston University, completing a PhD in psychology in 1964.

