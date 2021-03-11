OSSIPEE — Perne Edith Lively passed away on January 9, 2021 at the Mountain View Community in Ossipee, New Hampshire following a lengthy and courageous battle with Lymphedema.
She was born in Brockton Massachusetts on June 13, 1940, the youngest of four children born to the late William and Maxine Lively of Holbrook, Massachusetts and Moultonborough, NH. She attended school in Holbrook and was a graduate of Sumner Junior/Senior High School.
Perne lived and worked in Massachusetts for many years before relocating to New Hampshire in the mid-1970s. She worked as a seamstress for Annalee Dolls both at the shop in Meredith and later as a home worker. She was a member and choir member of the Moultonborough Methodist Church. She lived with her parents and was their loving caregiver until they passed. She was predeceased by her parents, her brother David Lively and his wife, Glenda, and niece Jennifer Ann Lively.
Surviving are her two brothers, Harland Lively (Gloria) of Virginia and Arthur Lively (Natalie) of Bristol, New Hampshire. She leaves many nieces and nephews including Jeffrey Lively (Janice) of Colorado, and Kevin Lively of Tennessee, Steven Lively (Julie) of North Carolina, Sara McDermott of Pennsylvania, and Sheryl Lively-Morgan (Brian), Glenn Lively (Kelli), all of Moultonborough, NH. She also leaves twelve grandnieces and nephews and three great grand nieces and nephews. Also surviving are her two life-long friends, Cheryl Haver and Barbara Sodergren.
There are no calling hours. A memorial service will be planned for the family at a later date. To leave an online condolence visit www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
