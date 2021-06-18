In a Midsummer’s Night Dream, William Shakespeare wrote, “Though she be but little, she be fierce.” That rings true for Penni Lyn (Blodgett) Davis, age 59, who peacefully passed away at her home in Wentworth, NH on June 14, 2021. Born in Plymouth, NH, she was one of the late Robert and Theresa Blodgett’s five children.
Penni lived her entire life in Wentworth, NH where she attended elementary school and then graduated from Plymouth Area High School. With the help of family and friends she went on to build her own home on family land for her daughter and herself. In 1990 she married Paul Davis Jr. and they enjoyed the next 31 years together.
Throughout her life Penni had many different jobs ranging from working at lumber mills, to repairing small engines to remodeling homes. She could often be seen mowing and painting at other’s homes when not at her fulltime job. There wasn’t much she wasn’t willing to try, but perhaps her favorite job was when she worked alongside her husband at Davis Home Improvements.
Penni was a giving person and involved in the community. She gave much time and effort to support the Wentworth Volunteer Fire Department as well as other local and town wide organizations. She believed volunteering and supporting the community were very important and was willing to step up. She involved herself in town sports being the only female at the time to play on the Mudrats softball team.
Most important to Penni were her family and friends. She loved creating happy memories with them on vacations, at home, or wherever they were. She loved fishing, camping, being outside, and providing happy times for others. You always knew she had your back and would be there to support you. Her friends and family, including her pets, were her number one priority and gave her great joy. She was always there for birthdays, graduations, sporting events, holidays, happy times, and sad times. If you were one of her people you always felt her love. Her husband Junior, her daughter Lynda, her son in law Joshua, and her grandchildren, Corbin and Jocelyn held special places in her heart and her love for them was beyond measure.
She is survived by her husband, Paul Davis Jr.; her daughter, Lynda (Joshua) Trask; grandchildren, Corbin and Jocelyn Trask; mother, Theresa King; sister, Debbie (Raymond) Ross; brother, Richard (Tracy) Blodgett; twin sister, Patti (Steven) Welch; brother, Scott Blodgett & his companion Linda Nutter; & sister, Deanne (Steven) Hamel.
Graveside services for Penni will be Saturday, June 26, 2021 at the Foster Cemetery, Route 25 in Wentworth, NH at 11:00 AM. A Celebration of Life, where people can share stories and remembrances will follow at Paul Davis’s Family Campground, 181 Atwell Hill Road, Wentworth, NH. Dress comfortably as we will be outside.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Pemi-Baker Community Health, 101 Boulder Point Drive, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264 (https://www.pemibakercommunityhealth.org), who provided hospice care and great comfort to Penni and the family during the past months.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, are assisting the family. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.