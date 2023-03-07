Penelope Doan, 81

NEW HARBOR, Maine — Penelope “Penny” Doan, 81, of New Harbor, Maine, died unexpectedly on the afternoon of Feb. 26.

She was born in Laconia, New Hampshire, to Ernestine Elizabeth Crone and Daniel Doan. Penny graduated from Laconia High School, attended Lake Erie College, and graduated from Vermont College with a degree in landscape design. She lived in central and mid-coast Maine.

