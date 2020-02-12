FORT MYERS, Fla. — Pauline Rae “Polly” Morrill, 83, passed away on Feb. 3, 2020, in Fort Myers, after several years of battling cancer.
She was born on Aug. 24, 1936, in Wolfeboro, New Hampshire, to Lois and Charles Smith of Moultonborough, New Hampshire.
Pauline was a beautician and owned Polly’s Beauty Shop in Moultonborough for many years.
She and her husband, Austin, had spent the last 12 years as snowbirds and divided their time between New Hampshire and Florida.
Pauline’s passion was dancing, but she also enjoyed hooking rugs, needlepoint, reading, traveling, and spending time with family and friends.
She was a lifelong member of the Moultonborough United Methodist Church.
Pauline is survived by her loving husband of 62 years, Austin; her daughter, Dr. Audrey Sherman, and husband Mike of Fort Myers, Florida, and Gilford, New Hampshire; her brother, Kenneth Smith Sr.; two nephews; three nieces; and several grandnephews, grandnieces, and cousins.
There will be a memorial service at the Moultonborough United Methodist Church on Thursday, Feb. 27, at 11 a.m., with a reception to follow.
