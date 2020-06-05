NORTHFIELD — Pauline “Polly” R. Felker, 97, formerly of Shaker Road, Northfield, died on Tuesday, May 26, 2020, at Concord Hospice House.
Polly was born on May 22, 1923 in Belmont, NH, daughter to the late Levi O. and Celina L. (Roberts) Clairmont.
Polly attended Belmont Grade School and Belmont High School and went on to graduate from Wilfred Beauty Academy in Boston as a licensed beautician. She worked for Cormier Hosiery in Belmont for 20 years as a knitter and worked for 34 years at Laconia Developmental Services as the Beautician until her retirement in 1986.
Polly enjoyed gardening, canning, and traveling. She loved her home and loved spending time with her children and grandchildren. Everyone called her “Nana.”
Polly's favorite saying was, "Everything happens for a reason!"
Polly was president of the Belmont PTA, president of the Belmont Auxiliary Unit #58, Sunshine Chairman of the Belmont Senior Citizen Group, and president of the SEA until she retired. She was a communicate of the St. Joseph Church in Belmont and she was also a member of the Rosary and Altar Society in Belmont, the Laconia Elders Friendship Club, the Retired Chapter of the SEA Life, and of the Winnipesaukee Yacht Club.
Polly is survived by two sons, Gary J. Sturgeon and his wife, Dee, of Winter Springs, Florida, and Kevin Sturgeon and Deborah Sturgeon of Belmont and Northfield; 9 grandchildren, 13 great-grandchildren, and 6 great-great-grandchildren; one stepdaughter, Susan M. Harris; three step grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents, Polly was predeceased by her husband, Kenneth L. Felker, five brothers, and four sisters.
Services will be announced at a later date.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations be made in Pauline’s name be made to Clairmont Family Scholarship Fund, c/o Ruth Mooney, 428 South Road, Belmont, NH 03220, or to the charity of one’s choice.
The family would like to thank Canterbury Hall and all the people that helped take care of Polly, they were like another whole family to her. The family would also like to thank Concord Hospice House for doing an incredible job in her final days.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant Street, Laconia, NH, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
