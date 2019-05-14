BRIDGEWATER — Pauline May Thompson, 79, died at the Catholic Medical Center in Manchester following a sudden illness on May 11, 2019.
Born in Clymer, Pennsylvania, on May 20, 1939, she was the daughter of Arthur R. and Elizabeth A. (Shields) Boisvert. Pauline was raised in Ashland, went to the local schools and graduated from Ashland High School, Class of 1957.
She was married to E. Wayne Thompson on July 4, 1958, in St. Matthews Church in Plymouth.
She was employed at John Kelly Accounting, Perry Lamp Company, O’Brien Lumber, Avon Dealer, Bursing at Plymouth State College, and for many years at New Hampshire Electric Cooperative.
Pauline was a member of St. Agnes Catholic Church in Ashland, Ellacoya Chapter 43, Order of Eastern Star, Bridgewater Bicentennial Committee, and Plymouth Assembly Advisory Board member of the International Order of Rainbow for Girls. She also enjoyed painting with oils and acrylics and making crafts: Polly’s Crafts.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, E. Wayne Thompson of Bridgewater; her daughters, Roberta Thompson of Iowa, Karen Thompson Graton and husband Stanley of Holderness, and Pamela Thompson Schofield and husband Maurice of New Hampton; her grandchildren, Jamie Lord York, Tracey Lord Daniels, Garrett Graton, Kendall Graton, Regina Schofield Adams, Alisa Schofield St. Amour, and Avery Schofield; and she was blessed with 11 great-grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her sister, Janice Boisvert Ray, and brothers Raymond Boisvert and Wayne Boisvert.
She is survived by her brother, Philip Boisvert, and sisters Carol Boisvert Stark, Kathryn Boisvert Jaquith, Sarah Jane Boisvert Vittum, and Winnifred Boisvert Boynton.
Calling hours will be on Wednesday, May 15, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Dupuis Funeral Home, 11 Hill Avenue, Ashland.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, May 16, at 9:30 a.m. at Holy Trinity Parish Our Lady of Grace Chapel, 17 West Shore Road, Bristol.
Donations may be made to Ellacoya Chapter 43, Order of Eastern Star, c/o Vicki Nielsen, 28 Christian Lane, Holderness, NH 03245.
Dupuis Funeral Home in Ashland is handling the arrangements. For more information, go to Dupuisfuneralhome.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.