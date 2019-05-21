SUN CITY, Ariz. — Pauline Mae Ray, 66, formerly of Plymouth, New Hampshire, died May 12, 2019, in Sun City, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Born in Plymouth, New Hampshire, on Feb. 16, 1953, she was the daughter of Purgis and Beverly (Ewens) Tyrrell.
Mae grew up in the Plymouth area and was a graduate of Newfound Memorial High School. She resided in Pemi-Baker Valley most all her life and has been a snowbird resident of Sun City since 2015.
Mae worked for more than 25 years as a bookkeeper for SAU 48, in Plymouth, New Hampshire, until her retirement in 2015.
Mae loved the outdoors, gardening, and enjoyed spending a lot of time camping.
Mae was predeceased by her siblings, Jake Brooker, Bruce Tyrrell, Sheila Miller and her step-daughter, Jenny Ray.
Mae is survived by her husband of 26 years, Michael D. Ray of Plymouth, New Hampshire; her children, Tracy E. Milton of Campton, New Hampshire, Catelya “K.K.” Gauthier of Plymouth, New Hampshire, Busaba Karntakosol of Bridgewater, New Hampshire, Anthony Karntakosol of Campton, New Hampshire, Sunisa Karntakosol of Lincoln, New Hampshire; a step-daughter, Michelle Haddock of Belmont, New Hampshire; 11 grandchildren; brothers Lee Romprey of Rumney, New Hampshire, Shelby Tyrrell of Franklin, New Hampshire, Jay Tyrrell of Bethlehem, New Hampshire, and Bradley Tyrrell and James Tyrrell both of Franklin, New Hampshire; siste Brooke Bellows of Franklin, New Hampshire; and numerous nieces and nephews.
There will be a graveside service in the Riverside Cemetery, Fairgrounds Road, Plymouth, New Hampshire, on Saturday, May 25, at 1 p.m. A Celebration of Life will take place at the Plymouth Lodge of Elks, BPOE 2312, Holderness, New Hampshire.
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium, in Plymouth and Meredith, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with their arrangements. www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
