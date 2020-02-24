TILTON — Pauline M. Robichaud, 86, of Tilton, died with her family by her side at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on Feb. 21, 2020, after a period of failing health.
She was born on April 6, 1933, in Northfield, to Victor J. and Ida M. (Graveson) Belair. She resided in the Franklin-Tilton area all of her life. Pauline graduated from Tilton-Northfield High School in 1951.
Her working career began as secretary in J.P. Stevens of Tilton and in 1957 she married her love of the next 61 years, Roland “Robie” Robichaud. She returned to work at BiRite in Franklin and later worked at Franklin National Bank in Franklin and Laconia, retiring in 1996. Following retirement, she accepted the job as secretary with “The Telegram” for eight years and enjoyed writing the column “What’s Cookin’.”
A parishioner of St. Paul Church, she taught Confraternity for several years and was a den mother for Cub Scout Troop 60. Pauline loved to sew and do crafts as well as making specialty cakes.
In retirement, Pauline was able to indulge her greatest love, which was watching and supporting her grandchildren in all of their endeavors. Horse shows (even though she was terrified of horses), baseball games, soccer games, track meets, cross-country meets, and Nordic skiing. No venue was too far or too cold for her to attend! In later life she was blessed with two great grandchildren that she adored.
Pauline loved playing cards and enjoyed the many opportunities to play with her grandchildren, friends, and family. Pauline was a Red Hatter and enjoyed the camaraderie of lunches and plays that they attended. She loved to cook and try new recipes, which she was delighted to share with her family and friends.
Pauline’s husband, Roland, died in 2018. She also was predeceased by brothers William Belair, Alfred Belair, and Rene Belair, and her dearest twin brother, Paul Belair; and sisters Irene Chandler and Renette Marshall.
She is survived by two sons, Kenneth and his wife, Karen, of Canterbury, and Wayne and his wife, Kimberly, of Northfield; grandchildren Ashley Shortt, Ryan Robichaud, Zachary Robichaud, and Lucas Robichaud; great-grandchildren Danielle and Dylan Shortt; and nieces and nephews.
Visiting hours will be on Thursday, Feb. 27, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Thibault-Neun Funeral Home, 143 Franklin St., Franklin.
Friends are invited to join her family for the celebration of her Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, Feb. 28, at 11 a.m. at St. Paul Church. Interment will be in the New Hampshire Veterans’ Cemetery, Boscawen.
Donations in memory of Pauline may be made to Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Northern New England Chapter, 4 Perimeter Road, Nashua, NH 03063.
For an online guestbook, please visit www.neunfuneralhomes.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.