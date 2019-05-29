LACONIA — Pauline M. (Camire) Gagne, 87, of Laconia, passed at Merrimack County Nursing Home in Boscawen on May 27, 2019.
She was born in Laconia on Aug. 31, 1931, the daughter of Edmond and Marie (Roy) Camire.
She had worked at Metz Electronics.
She was the widow of Raymond L. Gagne. She was predeceased by all her brothers and sisters.
She loved to spend time outdoors, going for walks, cooking, gardening, playing bingo, spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Family members include a son, James A. Gagne, and his fiance, Marisol Ortiz, of Rochester; a daughter, Linda DesRoches, and her husband, Michael, of Londonderry; three grandchildren, Andrew Clairmont and his wife, Ashleigh, of Ruther Glen, Virginia, Brianna Lynch and her husband, Eric, of Somerville, Massachusetts, and Travis Gagne of Rochester; and one great-grandchild, Madison Lynch of Somerville, Massachusetts.
There will be a private graveside service at Sacred Heart Cemetery in Laconia at the convenience of the family.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium, Manchester, is in charge of arrangements. To view an online Tribute, send condolences to the family, or for more information, visit www.phaneuf.net.
