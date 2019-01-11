ENFIELD — Pauline (Nedeau, Otto) Gordon, 70 years old, of Enfield, passed away suddenly at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon on Jan. 9, 2019, with her loving husband by her side.
Born in Laconia, she was the daughter of Wilfred and Iva (Aldrich) Nedeau. She is a native to the Lakes Region, growing up in Laconia and attending Laconia High School. She worked for many years as a waitress and a short order cook. After retirement, she found joy with part-time work as a home health aide.
Pauline enjoyed spending time with her family, fishing, card games, horseshoes, dancing, a cold beer, and the ocean. Pauline will forever remembered for her contagious laugh, her honesty, unconditional love and acceptance, her sense of humor and her feistiness.
She was predeceased by her son, Howard Otto; her parents; her sisters, Barbara Marden and Marjorie Nedeau; and her brothers, Kenneth Nedeau and Robert Nedeau.
Pauline is survived by her husband, best friend and love of her life of 22 years, Clyde Gordon, her daughters, Jodi Otto and Lori Otto; her step-children, Ben Gordon, Cassandra Gordon, Simone Gordon, and Augusta Gordon; her sisters, Geraldine Nedeau and Diane Mcaskill; her grandchildren, Sefra, Letitia, Henry, Tiela, Jacob, Evelyn, Cordelia, Kendra, and Wolfgang; and her five great-grandchildren, Juliana, Curtis, Henry III, Roslyn, and Marshall.
The memorial service will be at Wilkinson-Beane Funeral home on Monday, Jan. 14, with calling hours from 11 to 12 p.m. and services immediately following. A celebration of life will take place at the Rod and Gun Club in Laconia at 1:30 p.m.
A family graveside service will be scheduled in the spring.
In lieu of flowers, donations made may be made to Lung Cancer Foundation of America or MADD (Mothers Against of Drunk Drivers).
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.