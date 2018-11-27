LACONIA — Pauline E. Walker, 81, of Bowman Street, died Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Pauline was born on Aug. 4, 1937, in Gilmanton, the daughter of Benjamin and Margaret (O’Brien) Twombly.
Pauline work for Lakes Region General Hospital for 30 years and also worked for the family business, B.G. Walker Plumbing.
Pauline is survived by her son, William Walker; step-children Gordon Walker Jr. and Catheryn Maywhort; five step-grandchildren; seven step-great-grandchildren; her brother, James Twombly; and her sister, Eleanor Noyes.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her step-son, David Walker; three brothers, Benjamin Twombly Jr., Charles Twombly, and Walter Twombly; and her sister, Phyllis Emerson.
There will be no calling hours.
There will be a Graveside Service in the spring in the family lot at Union Cemetery, Laconia.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, Gail Singer Memorial Building, 360 State Route 101, Suite 501, Bedford, NH 03101.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.