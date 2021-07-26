Loudon - Pauline E. Butterfield, 91, died peacefully at home on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, surrounded by her loving family.
Pauline was born February 4, 1930, in Derry, NH, the daughter of the late Raymond and Marie Hall. She graduated from Pinkerton Academy in 1948 and married the love of her life Donald Butterfield that same year.
Pauline held many positions throughout her life, working in the textile industry for JP Stevens Co., driving a school bus and waitressing. She retired in 2003.
Pauline's kind heart and helpful nature were extraordinary. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She enjoyed life and was happiest spending time with her five children, eight grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren. For the past forty-three years Pauline lived in Loudon N.H.
In addition to her parents, Pauline was predeceased by her husband Donald Butterfield, her brother Raymond Hall, her sisters Bertha Bourque, Barbara Therreault, Marion Pratt, and her sisters-in-law Norma Ward and Irene Hicks.
She is survived by her sister Paulina Backman, and her children Pamela Weinhold, Karen Shirley, Nancy Bolduc, Janet Martinez and her husband Carlos, William Butterfield and his wife Kathy. She is also survived by her eight grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Services will be held on Thursday, July 29, at 10 a.m. at Phaneuf Funeral Home, 172 King Street, Boscawen, NH.
In lieu of flowers please donate to the charity of your choice.
Phaneuf Funeral Homes and Crematorium have been entrusted with arrangements. To view an online tribute, leave a message of condolence or for more information please visit www.phaneuf.net.
