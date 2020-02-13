ALTON — Pauline Doris (Ouellette) Thumm, 92, of Alton, passed away on Feb. 11, 2020, at Epsom Health Care Center in Epsom.
She was born July 3, 1927, in Boston, Massachusetts, to the late Joseph and Rose Anna (Thuot) Ouellette.
Pauline and Walter met following Walter’s World War II military service, and on June 7, 1952, they were married in Methuen, Massachusetts. Together, they celebrated over 64 wonderful years of marriage. She spent her early married years supporting Walter and raising their two children, Micheal and Paula. Later, she greatly enjoyed her role as Grandmother and Great-Grandmother. She had a great love of family and a desire to help family members in any way that she could. She enjoyed cooking and baking, sewing, knitting and crocheting things for everyone, and always adding to her collection of frog trinkets! Her unconditional love for family was always evident in everything that she did!
She was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Walter, and by her parents.
She is survived by her children, Micheal Walter Thumm (Patricia Ann Harrington Thumm) of Lexington Park, Maryland, and Paula Marie Fuller (Mark J. Fuller) of Alton; five grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces, nephews, and friends.
There will be a calling hour at Bennett Funeral Home, 209 N. Main St., Concord, on Tuesday, Feb. 18, from 11 a.m. to noon, with a memorial service immediately following. A committal service will follow at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans’ Cemetery, 110 D.W. Highway, Boscawen.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the National Kidney Foundation, in memory of Pauline Thumm, at https://www.kidney.org/support?sidebar=DonateNowButton or send your check made out to “National Kidney Foundation” to: National Kidney Foundation, Finance Department, 30 East 33rd St., New York, NY 10016.
Arrangements are entrusted to the Bennett Funeral Home of Concord. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.BennettFuneral.com for the family of Pauline D. Thumm.
