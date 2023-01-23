Pauline Ducharme Bellaud

Pauline Ducharme Bellaud

HOLDERNESS — Pauline (Ducharme) Bellaud, 84, wife of Louis Bellaud since 1960, of Holderness,  passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at Forestview Manor in Meredith.

Pauline was born on Aug. 5, 1938, in Manchester, to the late parents of Lee and Edward Ducharme, residing in Manchester. She graduated from Notre Dame College in Manchester, and had a long career as a microbiologist at Concord Hospital in Concord.

