HOLDERNESS — Pauline (Ducharme) Bellaud, 84, wife of Louis Bellaud since 1960, of Holderness, passed away on Jan. 19, 2023, at Forestview Manor in Meredith.
Pauline was born on Aug. 5, 1938, in Manchester, to the late parents of Lee and Edward Ducharme, residing in Manchester. She graduated from Notre Dame College in Manchester, and had a long career as a microbiologist at Concord Hospital in Concord.
Pauline and Louis raised their family in Bow, before retiring to Holderness in 2003. Pauline was a person of great faith and a devout parishioner of St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church in Meredith. She enjoyed playing golf, arts and crafts, puzzles and was an avid animal lover. She will be most remembered for her smile and friendliness.
In addition to her husband Louis, she is survived by her sons, Marc and his wife Kate of Westborough, Massachusetts,; and John and his wife Maya of Chandler, Arizona; and three grandchildren, Luke, Colin and Porter Bellaud; and her sister, Lorraine Headd of Auburn.
Pauline’s family would like to express their deep gratitude to the staff of Forestview Manor, Mountain Ridge Center and Concord Hospital Laconia for their wonderful care and many acts of kindness and support during her illness.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, 2023, from 10 to 11 a.m., at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 Dainel Webster Hwy in Meredith, followed by the funeral liturgy at 11:30 a.m. at St. Charles Borromeo Catholic Church, 300 NH Route 25 in Meredith.
