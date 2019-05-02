STURBRIDGE, Massachusetts — Pauline “Polly” Anita (Sinclair) Baker, 91, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019, at the Quaboag Rehabilitation & Skilled Care Center in West Brookfield.
Polly was born April 9, 1928, in Laconia, New Hampshire, the daughter of Ernest H. and Mildred (Johnston) Sinclair.
Polly grew up in the Lakes Region in Laconia, and graduated from Laconia High School in 1946. Afterwards, she attended the Plymouth State Teachers' College, where she majored in Education and obtained her bachelor’s degree in Education in 1953. She also attended Boston University and Rivier College for her graduate studies. Polly received her master's degree in Education, majoring in Education, from Rivier College, Nashua, New Hampshire, on June 3, 1962.
Interested in dance, Polly began studying dance at the age of 15. During her second, third, and fourth year of college, she danced solo with the Plymouth A Cappella Choir. After college, Polly performed dance stints in most of the musicals at the Lakes Region Playhouse in the 1950s, which was New Hampshire’s foremost summer theater. She also designed and sewed costumes for the star performers. She later taught dance and performed in the First Company of the Boston Ballet.
In 1965, a TV series was created, titled “Our New Hampshire,” that featured Polly as the host. It was broadcast into fourth grade classrooms on WENH -TV Channel 11 for many years. Polly toured the state of New Hampshire, presenting reenacted events in history and talking with the Governor and many other people of interest in the state.
Polly also taught fourth-grade history in Salem and Nashua, New Hampshire, Bath, Maine, and Southbridge, Massachusetts, and eventually transitioned to special education, specializing in learning disabilities associated with dyslexia.
On April 24, 1960, Polly married Floyd Maurice Baker who was the Nashua YMCA youth director. Although the marriage did not last, Polly had many great memories of traveling to Europe and Africa as a youth chaperone for the YMCA alongside Floyd. Her fondest trip was to Ireland, the home of her favorite musical, “Brigadoon.” Polly had performed in "Brigadoon" when it was featured at the Lakes Region Playhouse and, as a tribute, she hand-carried a clover seedling back from her Ireland trip. That seedling became a massive clover plant that was in full bloom with beautiful white flowers a half-century later and lay at her bedside at her time of passing.
Polly is survived by her niece, Elizabeth Ann “Beth” Cheney of Concord, New Hampshire; significant other Dr. Gary E. Guzy of Contoocook, New Hampshire; her surrogate son, Paul E. Alger of Sturbridge; and many dear friends.
Polly was predeceased in 1996 by her mother, Mildred J. Sinclair; her sister, Elaine S. Cheney, who died in 2003; her brother in law, Atty. Thomas P. Cheney, who died in 1970; and their daughter (her niece), Mary Ellen (Cheney ) Peller, who died in 1997.
Family and friends are welcome to attend a Graveside Service on Saturday, May 11, at 11:30 a.m. at Union Cemetery, Academy Street, Laconia, New Hampshire.
A private Celebration of Life will follow.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, New Hampshire, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
