MOULTONBOROUGH — Paula W. Smart, 84, of Lighthouse Lane, Moultonborough, died Oct. 19, 2018, at Lakes Region General Hospital in Laconia, after a brief illness.
Born in Concord on June 18, 1934, "Pauly" was the daughter of Margaret (Faucher) and Holton E. White. She graduated from St. Johns High School in 1952 and attended the University of New Hampshire.
In 1955, Pauly married Leonard M. Smart, who predeceased her in 2003. Together they built Shelter Cove Cottages on Lake Winnipesaukee in Moultonborough.
Very active in her community, she served on the original Recreation Committee, whose hard work resulted in the recently rededicated Kraine Meadow Recreation Area; was instrumental in the establishment of Moultonborough Academy; acted as a supervisor of the (voters) checklist, and volunteered her time to 4-H, the Red Hill Outing Club and school libraries. In her later years, "Mima" was a fixture at many sporting events as the "official" scorekeeper for grandson Kurt Casey's games.
She loved and truly enjoyed her big family, "Little House" at Pemiquid Point in Maine, sunsets on the lake and ocean, her deck overlooking Swallow Cove, boat rides, gardening, knitting mittens for everybody, reading, and grand-dog Charli.
Survivors include four daughters and their husbands, Suzanne Smart Gunter and Richard of Berkley, Massachusetts, Cynthia S. and Gary Mayo of Lebanon, Christine "Deedee" S. and Tom Howard of Moultonborough, and Stephanie S. and Brian Morse of Nashua; 10 grandchildren, two great-grandchildren and another soon to arrive; brother Michael White of Orlando, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
Calling hours will be at Mayhew Funeral Home, 204 D.W. Highway, Meredith, on Wednesday, Oct. 24, from 1 to 3 p.m., with a memorial service immediately following. Burial will be in Union Cemetery, Laconia, on Thursday, Oct. 25, at 11 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, donations to your local food pantry would be appreciated.
