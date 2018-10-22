JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Paula Celestine Marie Mosbrucker Lamonde, born Jan. 17, 1972, passed away at the young age of 46 on Oct. 15, 2018, losing her battle with cancer. She was surrounded by her entire family and friends as she took her last breath.
Paula is survived by her husband and best friend, Craig Lamonde; her three children, River, Pierce, and Tessa; her parents, Larry and Sandy Mosbrucker; her sister, Angel Kangur, and her three children, Blake, Kaleigh, and Brandon; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins.
Paula graduated from Gilford (NH) High School in 1990 and went on to receive an associate’s degree in Dental Assisting at Concord (NH) Community College. She resided in Jacksonville after college and soon became a homemaker. She loved taking care of her children and helping others in need. You could usually find Paula in her greenhouses gardening, at the beach, or out on a ride with Craig on the family motorcycle. She was truly loved by everyone. Paula loved to socialize and was often seen going from house to house with the golf cart, checking in on neighbors and offering a helping hand. She will be truly missed by all.
Memorial Contributions preferred to https://www.gofundme.com/lamonde-childern-collage-fund.
