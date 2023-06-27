Paul W. Harris, 68

LACONIA — Paul Wayne Harris, 68, of Laconia, passed away unexpectedly on June 18.
Paul was born in Laconia on March 30, 1955, and grew up in Lakeport. He graduated from Laconia High School in 1973 and joined the United States Army, proudly serving as a medic in Germany during the Vietnam War.
Paul married the love of his life, Linda (Ober) Harris, in 1979. Family was everything to him and he proudly declared his biggest accomplishment in life as being the father to his five daughters. He worked hard to ensure that the family needs would be met and still made time for endless hours of play and adventures.
Paul was a master Mr. Fix-It and shared his skills through his business, Harris Remodeling, and endless additions to adapt the home for the growing family. In his late 40s, Paul returned to college for computer science and used these skills to assist family and friends with all their computer needs. Paul had a deep love for music and a great sense of humor, happily playing DJ/entertainer for the many planned and impromptu family parties. There was never a quiet moment at their home on Prescott Hill.
He grew up playing ice hockey with his neighborhood friends and shared his love of the sport with his daughters, teaching them to skate as soon as they could walk, taking their frozen feet out of their ice skates after a cold day on the lake, and later coaching their Lakers teams.
Paul leaves behind and will be dearly missed by his wife, Linda (Ober) Harris; daughters, Sara Boulanger and husband Evan of Gilmanton, Jessica Oakes and husband Brian of Clinton, Masssachusetts, Leah Harris and fiancé Brian Gauthier of York, Maine, Heather Harris and partner William Fisher of Northfield, and Tara John and husband Peter of Laconia; brother, Peter Harris and his wife Susan of Belmont; sister, Jane Harris of Sanbornton; niece, Marena Harris of Tamworth; honorary nephew, Isaiah Costa of Belmont, who filled the void for a son with his birth; and his beloved grandchildren, Rhyse Boulanger, Caden and Colton Oakes, Kyleigh, Deegan, Easton and Brox Gauthier, Scarlett Fisher and Lawton John.
Paul was predeceased by his parents, George and Elva Harris of Lakeport.
The family would like to express their sincerest appreciation to the staff of the Berkshire Rehabilitation Center for their overwhelming kindness and care of Paul. It gave the family solace knowing that he was lovingly cared for.
A ceremony will be held at the New Hampshire Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen on July 13, at 11 a.m. A reception will follow at the Elks Lodge in Franklin.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Better Life Fund at the Berkshire Rehabilitation Center (checks can be made out to the Better Life Fund and mailed to the Berkshire Rehabilitation Center, ATTN: Tom Marston, 7 Sandisfield Road, Sandisfield, MA 01255.
