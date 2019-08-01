CONCORD — Paul Wesley Bradley, 81, of Concord, passed away, Saturday, July 27, 2019, surrounded with love from his wife of 60 years, Claudette, and members of his family.
Paul was born April 28, 1938, in Nashua, to Maurice and Dora Bradley.
He graduated from Nashua High School in 1955 and served in the US Navy from 1955-1959. On July 4, 1959, he married Claudette (Boudreau) in Nashua.
While raising a family in Nashua, Paul held down a full-time job and incorporated his love of music and dance into being a disc jockey. Known as The Dance Man, Paul performed at wedding receptions, birthday parties and company outings all over New England.
Paul retired from GTE Sylvania in 1986 when he and Claudette moved to Meredith, and purchased a printing business – Miss Print. Paul enjoyed the printing business and the friendships he made as their business grew. In 2015, they sold the business and their home in Meredith and moved to Havenwood Retirement Community in Concord.
Always active in the community, Paul was a member of Meredith Kiwanis, and sang with the Lakes Region Chordsmen and Pemigewasset Choral Society in Plymouth.
Paul was also scoutmaster for Troop 255 at St Louis de Gonzague Parish in Nashua and stayed involved in Scouting for more than 40 years. He was the recipient of the St. George Emblem for his significant and outstanding contributions to the spiritual development of Catholic youth in Scouting.
Paul was the foundation of his family. Once his grandchildren arrived, he was a dedicated grampa, spending time with them on the lake — canoeing, camping, swimming, singing, fishing and just enjoying life at the lake. His sense of humor, dedication to giving back and joy of life are his true legacy.
Paul was preceded in death by his oldest son, Michael A. Bradley in 2004; his parents, Maurice and Dora; his brothers, William, Richard and Thomas; and his sisters, Cora Philips and Gladys St Jacques.
Paul is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Claudette Boudreau Bradley; along with four children, Steven and Vicky Bradley of Holderness, Tricia (Bradley) and Juan Robson of Clayton, North Carolina, and Kathleen Bradley of Nashua; four grandchildren, Isabella Bradley, Graeme Bradley, Carley Robson and Emilee Robson; his sister, Mary Jane McClellan; and many loving nieces, nephews, and relatives.
Special thanks and gratitude to Havenwood Health Services staff for taking such wonderful care of Paul and his family over these last several months. We were blessed with the best!
A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 10, at 10 a.m. at Christ the King Church, 73 South Main St, Concord, NH 03301. This will be celebrated by longtime family friend, Father Leo LeBlanc, pastor of the Holy Trinity Parish, in Plymouth. A reception will be held immediately after the service in the parish hall.
