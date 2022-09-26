Paul R. Fournier, 76

BRIDGEWATER — Paul Richard Fournier, 76 died on September 15, 2022, at home with family present following a period of declining health related to Lewy Body disease and dementia.
He was born in Rochester, the son of the late Dennis and Noella (Carrier). He was raised in Somersworth. He began High School at the newly founded St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover. He graduated as a member of the first graduating class in 1964. Paul excelled in football while attending STA.
In 1967, Paul married Monica (Audet) Fournier of Quincy, Massachusetts. They recently celebrated their 55th Wedding Anniversary on August 12, 2022. Paul is also survived by his son, Paul Fournier (Elizabeth); and daughters, Hannah, Jayna and Gracia of North Carolina, Adam Fournier (Natalie) and sons Derek and Thomas of Bangor, Maine; daughter, Nicole Galarza and son William, of Tampa Florida, and Michelle Montanez (Jesus) Jesus Jr. New Bedford, Massachusetts. Also, Nina Diaz Fournier of Alton and Anthony Velez of Waterville. Also, brother, Émile Fournier of New Bedford, Massachusetts. Paul is also survived by sister and brother-in-law, Francis and Joanne Kenney, Lexington, Massachusetts; nieces, nephews and cousins. Paul Gazda from New Hampton, was a very dear friend to Paul, and you could always find them at Duncan Donuts in Plymouth solving the world’s problems.
Paul was predeceased by his parents; brother, Dennis Fournier; his sister, Rachel Baker; and sister-in-law, Christine Lamb.
In 1967, Paul entered the U.S. Army. He trained at Fort Sill, OKL and Fort Campbell Kentucky. He then was reactivated for active duty. It was then Paul was found to have a medical condition and was honorably discharged in 1968.
Paul graduated from Acadia University in Wolfville, Nova Scotia, Canada with a BA in sociology. Paul played football for the Acadia Axemen. He and his family returned to the states and settled in Vermont for a period of time and also, lived in Massachusetts, Pennsylvania, and New Hampshire, before he found his niche in the housing industry.
He happened on various opportunities in the areas of home design. Over the course of 40 years, he achieved the ability to develop and execute the simplest of home plans to modular mansions.
Paul loved people. He was very sociable. He loved music. Above all, he loved the game of golf. Paul was a Boston Red Sox and New England Patriots. Also, he supported any team his son Paul would be working for at the time and would even have the team’s shirt and ball cap and would wear these with great pride.
He hardly missed any of his kid’s games and/or activities related to sports, drama, academics, scouting, and whatever their interests would be. He also was deeply involved with his two grandchildren, Nina and Anthony, whom he loved dearly. Services will be at a later date and at the convenience of the family.
Memorial donations may be made to Pemi Baker Home Health and Hospice at Home Health and Hospice, 101 Boulder Point Road, Suite 3, Plymouth, NH 03264
The Mayhew Funeral Homes and Crematorium in Meredith and Plymouth are honored to assist the Fournier family with their arrangements. To sign The Book of Memories, go to: www.mayhewfuneralhomes.com.
