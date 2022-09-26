Paul R. Fournier, 76

Paul R. Fournier, 76

BRIDGEWATER — Paul Richard Fournier, 76 died on September 15, 2022, at home with family present following a period of declining health related to Lewy Body disease and dementia.

He was born in Rochester, the son of the late Dennis and Noella (Carrier). He was raised in Somersworth. He began High School at the newly founded St. Thomas Aquinas High School in Dover. He graduated as a member of the first graduating class in 1964. Paul excelled in football while attending STA.

Tags

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.