LACONIA — Paul R. Bolles, of Waltham, Massachusetts, died Wednesday, July 24, 2019, at his home. He was 75.
Paul was born in Cambridge, Massachusetts, on April 6, 1944, a son of the late Jesse and Margaret (McGrath) Bolles.
He moved with his family to Waltham, Massachusetts, as a teen and after high school served in the Army during the Vietnam War.
Until his retirement he worked for more than 30 years as an engineer for the Xerox Corporation.
A Laconia resident for the past five years, he had lived in Framingham for a number of years, and before that in Waltham. In Laconia he was a volunteer for the food pantry and Saint Vincent de Paul Society.
Paul had a passion for boating and owned a number of vessels over the years. He was a longtime member of the Watertown Yacht Club and also belonged to the South Down Shores Boat Club in Laconia.
He leaves his wife of 17 years, Joan T. (Devlin) Bolles; his children, Julie C. Genova (David) of Concord, Massachusetts, Joanna J. Tonkovich (David) of New Canaan, Connecticut, and Paul F. Bolles (Jennifer) of Merrimack; his stepchildren, Melanie A. Macdonald (Kevin) of Saugus, Massachusetts, and Eric C. Butler (Molly) of Shrewsbury, Massachusetts; his sisters and brother, Mary Margaret Bolles of Lakeville, Massachusetts, Edwina Regan of Tequesta, Florida, and John Bolles (Debbie) of Ipswich, Massachusetts; 10 grandchildren, five step-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Paul was also the husband of the late Paula G. (Ftizpatrick) Bolles.
Family and friends will honor and remember Paul's life by gathering for calling hours in The Joyce Funeral Home, 245 Main Street (Route 20), Waltham, Massachusetts, on Tuesday, July 30, from 4 to 8 p.m. and again at 9 a.m. on Wednesday morning before leaving in procession to Saint Mary's Church, 133 School St., Waltham, where his funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery, Waltham.
Memorial donations may be made to the Massachusetts General Hospital Oncology Department, 55 Fruit St., Boston, MA 02114.
To offer condolences online, please visit www.JoyceFuneralHome.com
