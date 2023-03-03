Paul M. Mirski, 79

ENFIELD — Hon. Paul Mirski, 79, architect and former Republican state representative, died Feb. 19, following a 15-year illness of pulmonary fibrosis.
He is survived by his two children, Christian and Sara, their respective spouses, Emily Mirski and Peter Spencer; and his four grandchildren, Louise and Iris Mirski, and Benjamin and Thomas Spencer, who, if you were to ask, would tell you that Papa was a “legend.”
Paul was a graduate of the University of Detroit, where he met and married his wife of 53 years, Kaye Mirski (also deceased). The couple lived in Enfield for nearly 50 years.
Paul played an important role in the preservation of Northern New England’s historic resources and was a recognized expert in preservation planning, restoration procedures and adaptive-use strategies. His architectural firm was established in 1974 to execute the commission for the award-winning restoration and redevelopment of the Belknap-Sulloway Mill in Laconia, where Paul was born. Other New Hampshire projects included rehabilitation of the Parish House in Manchester, the Laconia Needle Factory, Claremont City Hall, Saint-Gaudens National Historical Park (Aspet & Little Studio), restoration at Kimball Castle, Gilmanton Academy and Town Hall, Sawyers Mills, Meredith Town Hall, and the Claremont Opera House. Paul was a co-founder of New Hampshire’s Preservation Task Force and of its successor organization Inherit New Hampshire — devoted solely to preserving cultural landscape.
In Enfield, Paul co-chaired the Shaker Museum’s Preservation Planning Committee. A regular participant at Enfield town meeting, he served on the budget committee, the juvenile diversion committee and the building committee for the Whitney Hall Renovation (Town Hall). Committed to community revitalization, Paul completed several projects in Enfield and Canaan including the Enfield Community Building, the Hewitt House, Indian River Grange Senior Center, 64-units of elderly housing in Enfield, Canaan and Bristol, and an addition at St. Helena’s Catholic Church, where he was also a parishioner. His last Enfield project was the design and planning services he contributed to the Mascoma Lakeside Park and pavilion.
Paul’s favorite outdoor pastimes were fishing, field dog trials and bird hunting. He was an energetic advocate for the conservation of New Hampshire’s natural resources. He spearheaded the creation of the Shaker Mountain Conservation District in Enfield, which established 6,500 acres of special use zoning to preserve the environmental quality and wildlife habitat of Shaker Mountain and its watershed. A former Eagle Scout, Paul was a Scout master for Enfield’s Troop 44 and enjoyed taking the boys fishing and camping in New Hampshire.
Despite an emphasis on conservation and preservation projects, Paul was actively involved in solar design and energy conservation techniques as early as 1980. His architectural office in Enfield was designed as a passive solar building and his first commercial solar project was Mascoma Bank in West Lebanon. He was the architect for the Courtyard Pavilion and One Court Street in Lebanon and was commissioned to design numerous large contemporary houses throughout New England.
Paul Mirski was a lifelong Republican. While in college he was a member of the Young Americans for Freedom and was elected president of the University of Detroit Young Republicans Club. In 1994, as a resident of Enfield, he was elected to the House of Representatives where he served off and on for 12 years. A frequent contributor to the op ed section of the local newspaper, Paul’s eloquent letters would typically advocate for individual freedom, constitutional government, low taxes, less government, local control of school curriculum and funding, and small communities over the state. Paul made himself accessible and accountable to his constituents and went to bat for anyone who needed help.
Paul spent his retirement years wintering in Florida, boating and fishing, even securing a commercial license so he could catch a giant tuna. He raised champion Brittany bird dogs, enjoyed jazz and bluegrass, played the fiddle and was learning to play the Dobro. He hosted big 4th of July parties with smoke and cannons, and lusted after classic cars, trucks, and fast motorcycles. His vividly detailed stories about himself and others were always amusing and memorable. To relax, Paul drove to Iowa each year to bird hunt with lifelong friends. He enjoyed cooking and eating (especially Polish food) and never met an oyster or a pastrami sandwich he didn’t like.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held this summer in Belmont. For more information and updates visit rand-wilson.com
