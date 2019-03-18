LACONIA — Paul Louis Gedeon Maheux, 88, of Girard Street, died on Sunday, March 3, 2019, at the St. Francis Rehabilitation and Nursing Center.
Paul was born on Feb. 26, 1931, in Laconia, the son of the late Gedeon G. and Ida M. (Morin) Maheux. He was a lifelong resident of Laconia and a beloved member of the church and his community. Paul was a graduate of Laconia High School, Class of 1949, and he later attended the Berkeley School of Music, Boston, Massachusetts.
Paul served his country with distinction during the Korean Conflict as an Airman in the United States Air Force. While stationed in Japan, he worked as a cryptographer and received several commendations for outstanding job performance from his superiors. While stationed, he also formed a choir and wrote several popular songs for the troops, including "Tokyo Rag" which hit number one during the war.
Later, Paul was the proprietor of Mr. Paul’s Hair Affair in Laconia for 42 years, as well as a dance instructor for Arthur Murray in Boston, and Laconia Adult Education.
Paul was an active member in the religious community and served as choir director for Sacred Heart Church for eight years as well as being a communicant.
Paul is survived by his son, Gedeon P. Maheux, and his wife, Mindy, of Colfax, North Carolina; two sisters, Lucille Canepa of Belmont and Lorraine Groleau of Laconia; and several nephews and nieces.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his wife, Betty-Jeanne Maheux; sister Jacqueline Blake; and by his brother, Oliva Maheux.
There will be no Calling Hours.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, March 28, at 11 a.m. at the St. Andre Bessette Parish-Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia.
Burial will be in the spring in Sacred Heart Cemetery, Garfield Street, Laconia.
For those who wish, the family suggests that memorial donations may be made to St. Andre Bessette Parish-Heritage for Tomorrow Capital Campaign, 291 Union Ave., Laconia, NH 03246.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.