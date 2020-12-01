FRANKLIN — Paul Labraney, born December 10, 1950, passed away peacefully on November 30, 2020 at Mountain Ridge in Franklin, NH. He was a lifelong resident of Franklin.
Paul was predeceased by his father Frank Labraney, mother, Ellen Vorce, brother, Robert Labraney and sisters, Helen Thibault and Edith Cooper.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Paula Labraney; son, Shane (and Jessie) Labraney; stepchildren, Stacy Sorrell and Todd Lewis; along with his grandchildren, Brett Tatakes Jr., Jordan Labraney and Joseph Labraney. Paul also leaves behind sisters, Elizabeth Hampton, Carol Isaiah, Cindy Gagne and Diane Labraney; as well as nieces and nephews.
Paul enjoyed hauling junk metals to the salvage yards, but most of all, he enjoyed watching his son Shane race cars, always looking forward to the Hopkinton State Fair where he watched him smash cars during the demolition derby.
Family and friends will be notified at a later date for a celebration of life.
Cards or donations can be mailed to PO Box 372, Franklin, NH 03235, c/o Shane or Jessie Labraney.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to Mountain Ridge in Franklin.
Until we meet again!
