TILTON — Paul Kenneth Griffiths, 41, passed away suddenly at his home on Aug. 21, 2019.
Paul was born on Sept. 16, 1977, in Winchester, Massachusetts, son of Kenneth Griffiths and the late Cathlene Janerico.
Paul was an avid collector of sports memorabilia and loved to attend many sports events.
The most important thing to Paul was family. He had a larger-than-life personality and infectious humor. Paul was a wonderful brother, uncle, and friend. He touched the lives of all who knew him and will be greatly missed.
Paul is survived by his brother, Stephen M. Griffiths, and his wife, Heather; a son, Hoyt Griffiths; a sister, Tracy Agrusso; a niece, Sophie; a nephew, Matthew Griffiths; and three additional nephews.
In addition to his mother, Paul was predeceased by a nephew, Ricky.
There will be no calling hours.
A Celebration of Paul’s Life will be at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.