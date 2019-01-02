SANBORNTON — Paul Joseph Colp, 84 years old, of Sanbornton, passed away at his home on Wednesday, Dec. 26, 2018.
He was born and raised in Canton, Massachusetts, where he met his wife, Norma, and they settled in Weymouth, Massachusetts, to raise a family: daughters Paula, Adele and Laurie and son Brian. Paul and Norma eventually relocated to the Lakes Region of New Hampshire to be closer to family, especially their grandchildren, whom they adored.
Paul devoted his working life to the practice of fine carpentry, from his early years as a supervisor in the Boston Local 40 Carpenters Union to his later days in New Hampshire where he created with wood whatever his customers would request. Remarkably, at age 66, he even constructed his own home by himself.
There was precision and refinement in everything he made. He produced works that were of extraordinary quality and artistry, and Paul loved to teach his skills to young woodworkers, family and friends. A true master craftsman, he created a lasting legacy of exceptional work and, along the way, he made many lifelong customers and friends who would always marvel at his remarkable talent and caring spirit.
Paul was an avid outdoorsman and hunter. The woods of Bernardston, Massachusetts, and Groveton, New Hampshire, were his favorite spots to hunt and explore. He was also AA ranked in trap shooting and enjoyed competing in events throughout New England.
He is survived by his loving wife of 62 years, Norma Colp, and his daughters, Paula Colp of Pembroke, Massachusetts, Adele Chertoff and her husband, Bob, of Sanbornton, and son Brian Colp of Laconia. Daughter-in-law Danielle Ames and husband Gary Ames of Laconia were beloved by him and share in the pain of his loss.
He leaves behind six grandchildren who were dear to him: Claude Colp, Eric Colp, Nathaniel Colp, Stella Colp, Graham Robinson, and Leah Fitch and husband Nick.
Paul is also survived by his sisters-in-law, Jeanne Remondini, Arline Colp, and Gilda Colp; and many close nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter, Laurie Colp; brothers Owen Colp, Robert Colp and wife Barbara, Alfred Colp and wife Martha, and Jack Colp; and brother-in-law Ernest Remondini.
At his request, there will be no service, but his family will celebrate his long, unique life at a later date.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
