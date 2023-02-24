MARION, North Carolina — Paul J. Holt Jr., 50, of Marion, North Carolina, and formerly of New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 16, while on vacation in Port Orange, Florida. He was always so strong, until he couldn’t be.
Paul was born Feb. 20, 1972, in Laconia, New Hampshire, to the late Paul J. Holt Sr. and Judith Burbank Holt of Ashland, New Hampshire. He worked as the regional sales manager for Materials Research Furnaces in Allenstown, New Hampshire. He then became the owner/operator of P.J.H. Landscaping in New Hampshire for many years. He enjoyed landscaping and design. Paul’s desire to work was of the utmost importance to him. He had a strong work ethic and was blessed to have wonderful coworkers.
In Paul’s free time, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, vintage car shows, and visits with his children and grandchildren. He especially loved being with his wife, Andrea, who was his everything. Together, they enjoyed trips to the ocean and singing in the car. They truly were happy to just be in each other’s company. Paul was a generous and dear man. He will forever be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Those left behind to cherish Paul’s memory are his beloved wife and best friend, Andrea Marie Colprit; nine children, Zackary Holt, Nicholas Holt (Kerriarna Asselin), Sierra Holt (Arie Johnston), Andilee Marie Colprit (William “Max” Nicosia), Danielle Anderson (Jonathan), Justin Huckins (Jennifer Bostaph), Devon Huckins, Matthew Boschi (Kylieh Farley) and Ryannan Baron; 10 precious grandchildren, “Poppa’s boys” Giovannie, Nathanial, Nolan, Carter, Kaleb and Bentley, and “Poppa’s Girls” Makayla, Nova-Lee, Avery and Taylor; his father-in-law and mother-in-law, Jeff and Brenda Fendley; his beloved K9 companions, “Daddy’s boys” Romeo, Hank, Finn and Monty; and many other friends and family.
A luncheon will be held at 1 p.m. on Saturday, March 11, at Pepperoni’s Event Center, 2080 N. Main St., Marion, NC 28752 with Pastor Steve Bugenhagen officiating.
A funeral service to celebrate Paul’s life will be held at noon on Saturday, March 25, at First Baptist Church, 49 Church St., Belmont, NH 03220 with Pastor Andrew Barnes officiating. Following the service, a luncheon will be held — cash only bar — 1 to 4 p.m., at the American Legion, 849 N. Main St., Laconia, NH 03246.
In lieu of flowers, those wishing to make a donation in Paul’s memory are asked to consider making donations to Andrea.
Westmoreland Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at westmorelandfuneralhome.com.
