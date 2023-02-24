Paul J. Holt Jr., 50

Paul J. Holt Jr., 50

MARION, North Carolina — Paul J. Holt Jr., 50, of Marion, North Carolina, and formerly of New Hampshire, passed away unexpectedly Thursday, Feb. 16, while on vacation in Port Orange, Florida. He was always so strong, until he couldn’t be.

Paul was born Feb. 20, 1972, in Laconia, New Hampshire, to the late Paul J. Holt Sr. and Judith Burbank Holt of Ashland, New Hampshire. He worked as the regional sales manager for Materials Research Furnaces in Allenstown, New Hampshire. He then became the owner/operator of P.J.H. Landscaping in New Hampshire for many years. He enjoyed landscaping and design. Paul’s desire to work was of the utmost importance to him. He had a strong work ethic and was blessed to have wonderful coworkers.

