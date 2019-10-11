GILFORD — Paul J. Daragon, 89, died suddenly at his home in Gilford on Oct. 2, 2019, his daughter by his side.
He was born in Goffstown on Jan. 30, 1930. Growing up in Manchester, he attended school at St. Jean the Baptist and soon joined the hockey team. As goalie, he once played at the Boston Gardens Arena, one of his proudest memories. His team naturally won. Another fond memory was of his first job as pin-setter at a local bowling alley.
Married in 1951, he joined the Army in 1952, and served for eight years, two of which were spent in France where his wife soon joined him.
Upon returning home, he began working and attending trade school while driving for Table Talk Pies. His favorite pie was apple; however, he loved them all. Paul was then employed by Mack Trucks for many years as he mastered his trade as a top mechanic. He was as proud of his work as he was meticulous and left each day having swept the floor, his tools put away. He was later promoted to shop foreman until he semi-retired to the Lakes Region. Paul could fix anything and everything! A self-made handyman and jack of all trades, he shared his many skills with his sons.
He raised his family with a sense of adventure. He enjoyed bowling, horseshoes, swimming, water skiing, snow skiing, camping, square dancing, and motorcycling. He also had a great love for dogs.
As a family, they attended weekly church services at St. Edmunds in Manchester, and as a couple continued to do so at St. Andre Bessette in Gilford.
Throughout his marriage, he and his wife went out every Saturday night. Together with friends or family, they enjoyed dancing, roller skating, and movies. Later in years, they simply went to dinner, enjoying each other’s company.
He retired in Gilford, where his heart remains due to his love for the outdoors. Gilford beach was his favorite place to swim and relax as he enjoyed watching children play and have fun. This reminded him of his own kids and happy days gone by. Paul was a dedicated father and husband for 68 years.
He was also a member of the American Legion, Knights of Columbus, and the American Association of Retired Persons.
He is survived by his wife, Estelle, and three children, John, James, and Judy. He also had five grandchildren, Jennifer, Johnny, Tommy, Samantha, and Andria, as well as many nieces and nephews.
He was so loved and will be missed dearly by all. He had a good run! May he rest in peace.
There will be a memorial service on Friday, Oct. 18, at 11 a.m., at the Mount Calvary Cemetery Mausoleum, 474 Goffstown Road, Manchester, where he will receive full military honors.
Please join us following the ceremony at Belmont Hall, located at 718 Grove St., Manchester, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m.
The Cremation Society of NH is assisting the family with arrangements.
