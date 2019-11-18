HILL — Paul Henry Davis, 82, a longtime resident of Hill, fell asleep in death on Nov. 1, 2019, after a brief period of failing health.
Paul was born to Henry and Grace Davis in 1937 and was raised in New Hampton. As a youngster growing up, he witnessed the strength and unwavering faith that his mother had developed in her love of the Holy Scriptures and as one of Jehovah’s Witnesses. Her dedication would have a very positive impact on his life as he grew into adulthood.
Paul attended local schools, graduating from Bristol High School in 1956. When he was a senior at Bristol H.S., he met a young lady from Ashland who would soon become the love of his life, Dorothy Gilbert. With a warm smile of remembrance, Dorothy recalls one of their first dates, and remembers Paul relating the biblical account of Noah, and how Jehovah had created the rainbow, thereby promising Noah that never would the earth be destroyed by a global flood again. This certainly intrigued Dorothy, as she recognized his gentle manner and spiritual qualities that made Paul so enduring ... and a real catch! They married and were a source of comfort, strength, and resilience for 58 years.
It was during his formative years that Paul developed a “knack” for fixing things, especially if it was something mechanical. He was by nature always inquisitive, coupled with the desire to understand what made mechanical things tick. This inquisitive nature he had was nurtured in advanced formal education which trained him in analyzing, troubleshooting, and repairing heavy equipment and diesel machines. The advanced training he received in schools located in Tennessee led to a 33-year career with L.M. Pike and Son, formerly located in Tilton.
However, even more than understanding mechanical things, he had a deep, sincere appreciation and was in awe of Jehovah's creative works, and was always quick to give credit and honor to the masterful creator of our beautiful earthly home, Jehovah God. Paul was indeed happiest when he could enjoy the beauty in the woods of his home in Hill. It was his appreciation of the New Hampshire forests that motivated Paul to purchase a portable sawmill and, with the help of dear friends and his greatest “sidekick,” his daughter, Caroline, Paul milled the framing lumber to build a home for his beloved Dorothy.
After retiring from Pike Industries, he continued to work in the local forests, sawing and milling lumber for local folks, often not even accepting payment for the use of the sawmill. He just loved doing it and working outdoors, the warm sunshine, and oh the smell of fresh-cut lumber!
Paul and Dorothy began an earnest study of the Holy Scriptures in 1970. They recognized immediately the ring of truth as they studied God’s Word. Paul and Dorothy were moved to dedicate their lives to their heavenly father Jehovah and symbolized that dedication by water baptism in 1974. Paul remained faithful to death, and he was greatly comforted and strengthened by the resurrection hope that he learned through his study of the Scriptures. Thus, he faced his final trial with unwavering faith, courage, and conviction.
Paul is survived by his beloved wife, Dorothy; his daughter, Caroline Davis Hines of Hill; and his son, Jeffrey Davis of Hooksett.
There will be a memorial service for Paul on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 2 p.m. at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses, located at 36 Babbit Road, Franklin. All who knew Paul and appreciated his acts of kindness are warmly invited to attend.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Cremation Society of NH.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.