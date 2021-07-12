GILFORD — Paul Henry Cossette, 79, a long time resident of Gilford, passed away on Friday, July 2, 2021 at Concord Hospital-Franklin.
He was born in Somerville, MA, on October 1, 1941, the son of the late Henry J. Cossette and Helen M. (LeFreniere) Cossette.
Paul graduated from Somerville High School, class of 1959, and enlisted in the US Marine Corp. Following his discharge, he began his banking career at The First National Bank of Boston while attending Northeastern University in the evening. He then spent seven years in California experiencing West Coast banking only to return to Boston and retire from Shawmut Bank.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years, Margaret M. (Hourigan) Cossette; son, Lt. Col. Peter H. Cossette and his wife, Lt. Col. Sarah M. Cossette, USAF AZ; daughter, Susan H. Jamison and husband, James J. Jamison, of PA; son, Daniel P. Cossette and his wife, Madelyn M. Cossette, of Scituate, MA. He is also survived by four grandchildren, Roman and Sophia Cossette, of AZ, and James and Owen Jamison, of PA.
A graveside service will be held at the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, 110 Daniel Webster Highway, Boscawen, NH, on Tuesday, July 20, 2021, at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to Paul’s favorite charity, Dana Farber Cancer Institute and the Jimmy Fund, PO Box 849168, Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
