NORTHFIELD — Paul Edward Adams, 66, born in Bad Nauheim, Germany, to Clara Weide Adams and William H. Adams, after suffering a very sudden illness, went to be with his parents and brothers Billy, Brian, and Mathew Adams, grandson Eli Adams, and brother-in-law Drew Dubia.
He graduated in 1971 from Tilton-Northfield High School and entered into the U.S. Navy, serving three years and two Mediterranean tours and was proud to be a Vietnam veteran and enjoyed the experiences of so many different countries and cultures.
He was a lifetime member of Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1698, Franklin, and American Legion Post 49, Tilton.
He spoke fluent German and returned many times to his birth country throughout his life. He continued to enjoy traveling throughout his life, enjoying the opportunity to meet new people and make new friends, which he did so easily.
After the Navy, he returned to Northfield and was employed for many years with Arwood Manufacturing, Inter-Lakes, Wyman-Gordon, and PCC Structurals for a total of 32 years, breaking his career up a bit for 10 years with a stint as a TSA supervisor with Manchester Airport.
Paul lived a life of unconditional love, always wanting to find a way to help and take care of anyone that he loved. He had a gift of music and rhythm and demonstrated it throughout his life by playing drums in numerous bands, from rock with Looker and many other bands in the ’80s, and in the ’90s made the switch to country music with Fine Line and Shannon Smith & The Country Caravan. Oh, the stories he would tell! He made so many lifelong friends along the way.
To say he was hardworking and determined would be an understatement, a true testament to his parents, whom he loved so very much.
He is survived by his wife of 25 years, Terry Lynn (Addison) of Northfield; his sister, Brenda Dubia, of Northfield; his sister-in -law, Nancy Adams, of Northfield; his daughter, Shannon Mace (Artie), of Plymouth, and grandsons Austin Perthel and Devin Ayers; his son, Shane Adams (Heidi), of Groveland, Florida, grandsons Tyler and Levi, and granddaughter Emma; his daughter, Stacy Toomey (Steven), of Campton, grandson Brandon, and granddaughter Taniya; his step-daughter, Brittany Poole (Sean), of Moultonborough, and granddaughters Kailyn, Keenan and Alanna; his step-daughter, Kristin Doucette (Matthew), of Northfield, granddaughter Bree, and grandson Asher; as well as two great-grandsons, Jaxxon and Peter Perthel; along with many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins he adored.
These people were the core reason for Paul's existence. He adored his family and friends with a fierce force that could never be broken. We will miss him dearly, but also know that he remains in our hearts and souls.
There will be a graveside service with military honors on Monday, Oct. 14, at 1 p.m. at the New Hampshire State Veterans' Cemetery in Boscawen. A gathering will follow the service at VFW Post 1698 in Franklin.
A celebration of Paul's life will be at a later date.
Memorial donations in memory of Paul may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, 166 S. River Road, Bedford, NH 03110.
The William F. Smart Sr. Memorial Home in Tilton is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information, go to www.smartfuneralhome.com.
