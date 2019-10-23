LACONIA — Paul E. McAdam, 79, of Blueberry Lane died on Sept. 7, 2019, at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Paul was born on March 22, 1940, in Dover, the son of the late Thomas and Beatrice (Hanna) McAdam. Paul was a 1958 graduate of Dover High School and attended some business classes at Northeastern University.
He eventually went on to work as a produce manager for various grocery stores, spending the most time at Star Market.
Paul is survived by three sons, Kyle McAdam, Paul “Butch” McAdam Jr., and Todd McAdam; seven grandchildren, Dylan, Halle, Jade, Finn, Liam, Gwen, and Evan; and his brother, Larry McAdam.
In addition to his parents, Paul was predeceased by his wife, Sandra (Lessard) McAdam; his son, Brett McAdam; his daughter, Erin McAdam; three brothers, Thomas McAdam, Robert McAdam, and Phil McAdam; and three sisters, Carolyn McAdam, Kathleen McAdam and Barbara McAdam.
There will be no calling hours.
Burial will take place at a later date in the family plot at New St. Mary’s Cemetery in Dover.
For those who wish, the family suggests memorial donations in Paul’s name to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, is assisting the family with the arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, go to www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
