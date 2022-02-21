LACONIA — Paul C. Morin, 96, of Dixon Street, passed away after a brief illness, on Wednesday, February 16, 2022 at Mass General Hospital in Boston.
Paul was born on May 3, 1925 in Laconia, the son of Albert and Georgianna (Morrisette) Morin.
He was a graduate of Laconia High School, class of 1943. He joined the Navy at 17-years-old and served as a radio operator, third class in the South Pacific with the Amphios Force. After discharge, he worked in the family grocery store, Morin Bros, for 22 years. He worked for the Liquor Commission of New Hampshire for another 20 years.
Paul was a life member of the VFW and the Elks. He was an avid golfer and member of Pheasant Ridge and Waukewan Golf Club for many years.
Paul is survived by his daughter, Deborah Blais and her husband Lucien; his son, Denis Morin and his wife Kathy; his two grandchildren, Ryan Blais and his wife Leah, and Andrea Blais; his three great-grandchildren, Payten, Beau, and Leo Blais; and many nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Paul is predeceased by his beloved wife, Ann G. Morin; and his brother, Francis Morin.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, February 23, 2022 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Andre Bessette Parish at Sacred Heart Church, 291 Union Avenue, Laconia, NH, 03246.
Burial will immediately follow at Sacred Heart Cemetery.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
