LACONIA — Paul Albert Kjellander, 93, born October 6, 1927 in Braintree, Massachusetts, the son of Ruth (Kjellander) Bassett, passed away on January 14, 2021 at Lakes Region General Hospital.
Paul lived a long and wonderful life. He worked as a jeweler and watchmaker for many years retiring from Shreve, Crump & Lowe of Boston, Massachusetts.
He truly enjoyed vacations with his children camping in the summer up at Baxter State Park in Maine. Following retirement he spent summers with his wife on Long Lake in Maine. He loved spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren and with a smile on his face would always say, “I did this.”
Paul was predeceased by his wife, Dorothy, of 58 years. Paul is survived by his five children, William Kjellander and his wife Debbie of Texas, Paula (Kjellander) Ellis and her husband Doug of Belmont, New Hampshire, Alan Kjellander and his wife Wanda of Sanbornton, New Hampshire, Valerie (Kjellander) Mann and her husband, Wyman of Belmont, New Hampshire and Kris Kjellander and his wife Jessica of Kingston, Massachusetts. Paul was blessed with 12 grandchildren, Brandon Barrett and his wife Amey of Oklahoma, Bryce Kjellander of Oklahoma, Kimberly Durand and her husband Nick of Meredith, New Hampshire, Richard Ellis and his wife Kara of Gilford, New Hampshire, Michael Ellis and his wife Alexis of Canterbury, New Hampshire, Kristin Walsh and her husband Eric of Canterbury, New Hampshire, Stephen Kjellander and his wife Meredyth of Gilford, New Hampshire, Lori Kjellander of Atkinson, New Hampshire, Kathryn Mann of Lunenburg, Massachusetts, Rebecca Maloney and her husband Chris of East Bridgewater, Massachusetts, Aubrey Kjellander and Olivia Kjellander of Kingston, Massachusetts. Paul was doubly blessed with 18 great-grandchildren, Addison, Draik, Mason, Maddox, Olyvia, Jordan, Mollie, Mia, Payton, Brielle, Ella, Cameron, Jacob, Tuckerman, Lucas, Haylee, Rhiannon, and Addyson.
A celebration of Paul’s life will be held at a later date when it is safe to do so.
In Lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the New Hampshire Humane Society, PO Box 572, Laconia, New Hampshire, 03247.
Wilkinson-Beane-Simoneau-Paquette Funeral Home & Cremation Services and 603Cremations.com, 164 Pleasant St., Laconia, NH, 03246, is assisting the family with arrangements. For more information and to view an online memorial, please visit www.wilkinsonbeane.com.
